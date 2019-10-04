As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Horizon Investment Services Has Decreased Its Position; As Wells Fargo Company (WFC) Share Value Rose, Bbva Compass Bancshares Cut Its Position

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,738 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 5.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (WFC) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 10,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 77,358 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, down from 88,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 13.93 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B; 12/03/2018 – Abbot Downing Launches Institute for Family Culture With Focus on Family Business Transitions and Social Impact Analysis; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Has Faced Regulatory Sanctions Related to Risk Management and Controls; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) by 3,789 shares to 86,856 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,340 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.34 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

