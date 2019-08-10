As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Tig Advisors Trimmed by $13.66 Million Its Stake; Alyeska Investment Group LP Cut Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) as Market Value Rose

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 102,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 414,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.09M, down from 517,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s (NYSE:DIS) â€˜Lion Kingâ€™ is Expected to Rule the Box Office This Weekend – Live Trading News” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 130,978 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Ibis Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3.6% or 5,480 shares. Shelton holds 6,652 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 3.91M shares in its portfolio. Markston International Ltd Liability Corp has 227,294 shares for 2.96% of their portfolio. Pictet Bancorp And Trust Ltd holds 44,205 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Beech Hill stated it has 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.37% or 103,266 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability reported 4.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Inc Ne reported 4.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 16 shares. The Florida-based Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based Kcm Ltd has invested 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Albert D Mason stated it has 3,601 shares. Thomasville Bancshares invested in 3.27% or 159,799 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 136,705 shares to 181,117 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 301,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.76% or 9.58 million shares in its portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Barr E S &, Kentucky-based fund reported 10,968 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dearborn Prtnrs Lc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.39M shares stake. Intact Incorporated invested in 87,000 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc reported 43,225 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.64% or 280,381 shares. Boltwood Capital has 2.92% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Natixis Lp holds 381,412 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. First Dallas Securities holds 3,044 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 0.92% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,900 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 242,110 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.