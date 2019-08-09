As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Tig Advisors Has Cut by $13.66 Million Its Position; Chemocentryx (CCXI) Holder Bvf Cut Holding by $67.90 Million

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 14.02M shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) by 78.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 5.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, down from 6.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Chemocentryx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.57M market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 444,716 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has declined 28.17% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 23/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 11/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Presentation During National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meeting; 09/03/2018 – CCXI TO BEGIN AVACOPAN CLINICAL STUDIES IN HS BY ’18 END; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in ChemoCentryx; 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX SEES 2018 CASH & INVESTMENTS USE $65M-$75M; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – EXPECTS TO UTILIZE CASH AND INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $65 MLN AND $75 MLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Rev $56.3M; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.19; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 78,328 shares to 6.31M shares, valued at $30.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vical Inc by 993,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merus N V.