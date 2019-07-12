As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Increased Holding; Confluence Investment Management Increased Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holding by $739,453; Market Valuation Rose

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 20,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.97M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 5,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,184 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.24M, up from 310,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $151.48. About 1.15 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On McDonald’s, Moderna, Twilio And Illinois Tool Works – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Welbilt Stock Has Soared More Than 50% in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Motorhome Retirement Drives To Illinois For Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 1,440 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Davis R M holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 6,283 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Llc holds 315,184 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Lc owns 10,205 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.22% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Jcic Asset has 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 19 shares. 10,665 are held by Miller Investment Ltd Partnership. Spinnaker Trust reported 10,230 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% or 73,866 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has 4,160 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 281,558 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.26% or 17,341 shares. Investment House Ltd Com stated it has 2,550 shares. North Carolina-based Atria Invests Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. $2.57M worth of stock was sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM on Monday, February 4.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4,757 shares to 153,131 shares, valued at $41.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 by 180,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,969 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24,590 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $146.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 507,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. 42 shares valued at $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.