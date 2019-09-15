As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Randolph Co Has Lifted Stake; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63 million, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 34,447 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 43,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.95 million shares. Webster Bancshares N A holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 33,892 shares. Telos Capital Management accumulated 40,641 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Washington Trust Retail Bank reported 70,295 shares. Front Barnett Lc owns 42,334 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Wade G W And reported 21,080 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 3,759 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 234,686 shares. Hilton Limited Com owns 86,155 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Parkwood Ltd invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has 1.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlas Browninc has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.83% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.28M shares. Associated Banc reported 161,329 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested in 1.14% or 630,587 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,084 shares to 3,176 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 2 Stocks Got Crushed by the Market Today — Are They Now Buys? – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ICYMI: What You Should Know About The Oracle Shareholder Lawsuit – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 0.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 23,389 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 70,104 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Founders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,322 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corp holds 160,341 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc reported 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership invested in 107,200 shares or 0.6% of the stock. White Pine Cap Ltd holds 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 5,254 shares. Fil invested in 1.35% or 15.73M shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,699 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Covington Investment holds 105,653 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Inc Pa accumulated 0.38% or 4,650 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,897 shares. Jacobs And Ca accumulated 22,337 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).