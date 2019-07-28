As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Northeast Financial Consultants Has Lifted Position; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Holding by $407,364 as Share Value Rose

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 31,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO MEET HOUSE JUDICIARY CMTE AIDS AS EARLY AS WED.:FOX; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is still trying to sway public opinion; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Facebook sent a letter to Collins on March 26 saying that either of the executives will be available from April 16. Not date for the hearing has been set yet; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook suspends data analytics firm CubeYou – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Schumer aide clears hurdle on way to FTC confirmation; 20/04/2018 – Web trackers are exploiting websites’ access to Facebook user data, according to a security research report; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: POTENTIAL FOR `SOME IMPACT’ ON AD REVENUE FROM GDPR; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: ‘There will always be a version of Facebook that is free’; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK HAS PLEDGED DATA BREACHES WILL END

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 43,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,685 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,843 shares to 4,150 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 439,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FDN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Inv Counsel has 2,107 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Serv, a Florida-based fund reported 37,072 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Casualty invested 1.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% or 78,210 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Venator Cap Mngmt Limited holds 5.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,201 shares. Century Inc reported 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Connable Office Incorporated stated it has 21,515 shares. Cullen Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,900 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group reported 6,387 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ins Tx invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tradition Cap Llc has invested 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.89% or 110,087 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.