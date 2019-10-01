As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder New England Private Wealth Advisors Raised Position; Beddow Capital Management Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Cut by $1.37 Million

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $129.84. About 4.69 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 9,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 45,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, down from 55,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $129.95. About 3.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.24 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile reported 25,673 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Oarsman Capital holds 32,175 shares. The California-based Cheviot Value Management Lc has invested 5.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northeast Consultants invested in 39,552 shares. 17,046 were reported by Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Company. Oxbow owns 0.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 32,636 shares. Moreover, Fragasso Grp Inc Inc has 0.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,292 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Princeton Port Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Highlander Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 17,830 shares. Provident Inv accumulated 3,697 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ariel Invests Lc stated it has 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arga Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX) by 30,939 shares to 334,292 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC) by 7,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13M and $413.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc by 80,557 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

