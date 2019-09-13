As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake; Sta Wealth Management Position in Intel (INTC) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 83.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 29,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,657 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271,000, down from 34,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 23.31M shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 22,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset holds 88,206 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.00M shares. Marietta Investment Partners Llc owns 9,003 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.14% or 54,954 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 6.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 929,511 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Mngmt has invested 1.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kemper Corporation Master Retirement holds 27,202 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.16% or 2,405 shares. Addenda owns 0.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 57,816 shares. Financial Advisory invested in 4,151 shares. Amer Savings Bank has 46,778 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt holds 1.57% or 139,907 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 46,153 shares. Alta Cap Ltd Com accumulated 472,553 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 10.69 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 12,460 shares to 26,991 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 10,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).