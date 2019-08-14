As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Increased Stake; Genpact Limited (G) Holder Bain Capital Investors Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 1.50 million shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sensato Investors Lc reported 27,300 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 107,631 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn has 1.70 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 6.84M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,151 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation, New York-based fund reported 31,193 shares. Victory Management accumulated 0.01% or 119,118 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 33 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 61,572 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc reported 16,098 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.16% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Brinker Capital owns 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 9,681 shares. 30,544 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Westwood Group Inc Inc holds 365,965 shares. Cap Fund Management reported 34,600 shares.

