As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Founders Capital Management Has Lowered by $348,056 Its Holding; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake by $28.50 Million; Shares Declined

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28 million, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.03 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 960,860 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blue Edge Capital Llc has 2,677 shares. Eqis owns 41,868 shares. Zweig owns 145,606 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Co holds 9,865 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 2,049 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd accumulated 131,150 shares. Wright Invsts Serv, Connecticut-based fund reported 35,766 shares. 54,754 are held by Ycg Ltd. Kempner Capital Mgmt Inc reported 33,620 shares stake. Penobscot Investment owns 50,609 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Rock Point Advisors Limited Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa reported 112,158 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 6.03M shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $281.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 27,241 shares to 327,573 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 182,700 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $56.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks has invested 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Street Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). American Group Inc has 5,236 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.1% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 15,904 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 49,986 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt holds 0.32% or 172,774 shares in its portfolio. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Kbc Gru Nv reported 481,856 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 723,785 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Intrust Bancorp Na reported 9,056 shares. Hallmark Capital invested in 247,595 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Next Grp Inc Inc stated it has 4,740 shares. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.88% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 157,933 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Company stated it has 327 shares.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.24 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.