As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Ballentine Partners Boosted Position; Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Holding Maintained by Arga Investment Management Lp

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 19,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 338,409 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.91 million, up from 319,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.88. About 2.12 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2702.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 16,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,815 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING)

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 4.55 million shares to 12.39 million shares, valued at $142.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 28,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,664 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (NASDAQ:SIMO).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – NXPI – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDC, DY, NXPI – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.