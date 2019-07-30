As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Financial Advantage Has Raised Position; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, National Investment Services Increased Holding by $513,670

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $145.09. About 3.49M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct)

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 62.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 16,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,104 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 26,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 16.19 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Herc Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Time To Implement This Attractive Option Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: 6%+ Yield Available From This Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

