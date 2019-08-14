As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Evermay Wealth Management Has Boosted Position; As Microstrategy (MSTR) Market Value Declined, Clearline Capital LP Has Lifted Position

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 10,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 71,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 61,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 133,174 shares traded or 7.28% up from the average. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 19,022 shares to 36,184 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,512 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 41,412 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 105,621 shares. Rbf reported 32,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 8,541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 3,253 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 6,432 shares. D E Shaw invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 2,895 shares. Brandes Invest Partners LP invested in 0.02% or 6,412 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 3,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 68,372 are held by Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc. Bartlett And Company Llc invested in 0% or 280 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). State Street has 264,716 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MicroStrategy 2019â„¢ Now on Azure – Business Wire” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hagens Berman Reminds MicroStrategy (MSTR) Investors of the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Dropped 10.5% on Monday – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MicroStrategy, Inc. (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney call: Streaming bundle to cost $12.99 at Disney Plus launch – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks Beaten Down This Earnings Season – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should Netflix Investors Be Worried? – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.