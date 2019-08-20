As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Upped Stake; Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Decreased Holding as Shares Rose

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,764 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, down from 67,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $211.62. About 15.59M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 5.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust has 106,976 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 5,185 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Inc Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,924 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.65% or 76,113 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 16,019 shares. Natixis reported 362,375 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited Company accumulated 664,800 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability invested in 24,838 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 1.40M shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 11,668 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Stillwater Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,294 shares. 1.04M are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 12,585 are owned by Griffin Asset. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 83,588 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust owns 2.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,904 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.44 million shares. Sage Financial Gru Incorporated holds 203 shares. Cap Global Investors stated it has 5.49 million shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested in 0.1% or 9,916 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 308,519 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. North Amer Management has 96,688 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Greystone Managed Investments Inc has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Opus Inv Mgmt holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,500 shares. Private Advsrs Inc reported 93,643 shares. Tradition Capital Ltd Co stated it has 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rampart Invest Management Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 112,112 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.01 million shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 2.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howe And Rusling holds 4.06% or 123,402 shares.