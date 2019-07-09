As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Diligent Investors Has Lifted Stake by $526,140; Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Decreased Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc. (WDR) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 34,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.61M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.06 million, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. It is down 8.40% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282458 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT 14; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Rambus; 12/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Says Two Portfolio Managers Have Left the Firm; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281735 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Microsemi; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Wendy J. Hills Steps Down as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282459 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT521; 12/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Changes; 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of lvy Distributors, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Ionis Pharma

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 31,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $141.25. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. 42 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,154 are owned by Main Street Rech Limited Liability Co. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bainco Interest has 1.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cidel Asset Mngmt has 5,172 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 4,004 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winfield Associate Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 4,280 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability holds 106,726 shares. Moreover, Davis has 3.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roosevelt Invest Grp owns 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,387 shares. Snow LP holds 400,528 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. 50,835 were reported by Schafer Cullen Inc. Carroll Assoc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Internet Stocks to Be Bullish On – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Get Ready for More Hulu Originals – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Netflix’s Next $1 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Lucasfilm’s Latest Executive Hiring Hints at Plans for “Star Wars” – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Analysts await Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.56 per share. WDR’s profit will be $27.05 million for 11.46 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap has 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 3,336 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 3.45 million shares. Van Berkom Associates Inc holds 1.43% or 2.61M shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 198,613 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Synovus holds 3,622 shares. Fin Counselors Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Assoc Lc reported 567,067 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.01% or 10,428 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division owns 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 311 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Schroder Invest Grp holds 15,900 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% or 39,269 shares.

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Waddell & Reed settles class action accusing it of breaching fiduciary duty – Kansas City Business Journal” on April 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces October 31, 2018 Assets Under Management – Business Wire” published on November 12, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s M&A Stunner Caused Investors to Overlook These Positives – Motley Fool” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 18, 2018.