As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Ci Investments Lifted Its Position; Chevron New (CVX) Stake Raised by Cambiar Investors Llc

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 286,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.84 million, up from 283,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 21,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 375,403 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.24 million, up from 353,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.65M shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 51,349 shares to 143,712 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 1.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Advisors Lc holds 30,212 shares. 6,983 are held by First Personal Fincl Serv. Private Wealth Advisors holds 23,753 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il accumulated 323,860 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Proffitt And Goodson accumulated 376 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 69,174 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bangor Comml Bank reported 19,549 shares. 240,518 were reported by Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 2,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset Management invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dodge And Cox holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 340,481 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc has 1.52% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,008 shares. Old Republic International Corporation holds 871,500 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum And Towne stated it has 47,665 shares or 3.94% of all its holdings. Jag Capital Lc invested in 47,123 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited reported 16 shares stake. Moreover, Voloridge Management has 1.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Navellier Associates holds 0.04% or 2,528 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Finance Services holds 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 9,876 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.85% or 21,496 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 478,494 shares. New York-based Loews has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 33,369 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 80,000 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc reported 13,542 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Hills Retail Bank & Tru Company has invested 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 59,110 shares.