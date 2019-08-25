As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Blue Edge Capital Has Upped by $555,180 Its Position; Corvex Management LP Maintains Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 5 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.25M, up from 2,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 1.82M shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 15,805 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 204,628 shares. 58,007 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsr. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 46,149 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Inr Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strs Ohio has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 378,902 were reported by Westchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Intersect Ltd Liability Com owns 8,190 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 382,507 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 1,806 shares. Ruggie owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech reported 0.11% stake. National Asset Mngmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 39,412 shares. The Oregon-based Cutler Counsel has invested 2.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Doubleline Ttl Rtrn by 1,362 shares to 4,293 shares, valued at $207.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR) by 41,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,779 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term (VGSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership owns 189,178 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Cls Invests Lc owns 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 222 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Limited Com reported 81,302 shares. 65,947 were accumulated by Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas. 76,751 are owned by Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Com. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com holds 913,839 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company owns 56 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 127,900 shares. Assetmark has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 2,254 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 219,196 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 1,087 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 84 were accumulated by Private Ocean Ltd Llc. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,984 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Another trade for 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 was bought by Hollis Michael L..