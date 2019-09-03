As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Upped Stake by $1.76 Million; Halliburton Co. (HAL) Stake Maintained by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 707,055 shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 592,694 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.81 million, up from 576,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 678,004 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 177,623 shares to 22,765 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 61,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,366 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

