As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Aldebaran Financial Has Lifted Its Position by $349,029; As Kla (KLAC) Valuation Rose, Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosted Holding

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,881 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, up from 30,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $135.47. About 3.79M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 4,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 61,800 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31M, up from 57,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $151.61. About 652,374 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Gru Inc holds 0.05% or 36,635 shares. Exchange Management Incorporated owns 35,585 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity holds 50,959 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Lc stated it has 4,070 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com owns 6,748 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Legacy Capital Inc stated it has 4,095 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 151,203 shares. Nicholas Prtn LP has invested 0.28% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 800 were reported by Perkins Coie Tru. Capital Mngmt Corp Va accumulated 2.86% or 87,596 shares. Fiduciary invested in 21,638 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cim Invest Mangement Inc holds 0.19% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 4,408 shares. 142,956 are owned by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 1,639 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 90,000 shares to 579,195 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 68,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,562 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

