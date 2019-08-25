As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Increased by $465,867 Its Stake; Howard Hughes (HHC) Holder Sarbit Advisory Services Has Raised Its Position by $1.54 Million

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 31,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 175,562 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $45.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Howard Hughes Hit a Home Run in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 0% or 5,066 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Principal Finance Gru has 2.16M shares. Veritable LP owns 6,201 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 8,022 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Ltd Co stated it has 21,430 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,729 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Aperio Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Cardinal Capital Mngmt Ct invested 1.55% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 60 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd. Guggenheim Ltd invested 0.03% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Prospector Partners Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Harris Assocs LP reported 1.66M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 15,000 shares to 8,225 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies LP accumulated 130,978 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 9,000 shares. Heathbridge Management Limited reported 251,875 shares. Nottingham Advisors Inc has 2,440 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aull & Monroe Inv Management Corporation holds 16,280 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Altfest L J invested in 0.41% or 62,618 shares. Guardian Capital Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,259 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York holds 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 34,863 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.22% or 67,902 shares in its portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs accumulated 4,146 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al reported 21,345 shares stake. 9,089 are owned by First Personal Serv. Country Trust Bancorporation reported 382,550 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na invested in 105,994 shares.