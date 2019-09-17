As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Raised Stake by $1.36 Million; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Autus Asset Management Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 9,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38M, up from 50,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 91,676 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, down from 94,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.28. About 376,914 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kazazian Asset Ltd holds 2.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,206 shares. Rnc Cap Limited Liability Company reported 29,547 shares. Wright Investors holds 1.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 35,766 shares. Trustco Bancorporation N Y has invested 3.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company holds 10.89 million shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.76% or 18,856 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,768 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alphaone Investment Svcs Llc holds 61,880 shares. Uss Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 92,000 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Twin Capital Management holds 1.52% or 155,992 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 41,777 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hutchinson Capital Management Ca accumulated 68,322 shares or 2.68% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 364,209 shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 11,675 shares. Diversified Tru Company reported 1,631 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,950 shares. Kessler Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Df Dent And Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 12,555 shares. Security State Bank Of So Dak owns 10,278 shares. Bailard reported 2,489 shares. Rockland Tru reported 0.73% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Rampart Investment Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,021 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Piedmont Investment reported 7,666 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 203,665 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 48,292 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.80 million shares.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $171.00 million for 30.67 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 2,355 shares to 14,004 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

