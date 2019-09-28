As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Van Hulzen Asset Management Trimmed by $10.47 Million Its Holding; As Cme Group Com (CME) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Lowered by $332,516 Its Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 1,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 109,745 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.30M, down from 111,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 27/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 26; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 28/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY BARGAIN BUYING AND SHORT-COVERING AFTER HITTING CONTRACT LOWS -TRADE

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 75,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,494 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, down from 100,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Trust Comm Na holds 0.63% or 22,398 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 1,595 shares. Addison Capital invested in 2.45% or 25,208 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd holds 20,257 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Incorporated Wi invested 2.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barton Investment Management accumulated 6,179 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd stated it has 435 shares. 1.99M were reported by Raymond James &. 219,359 are held by Fiduciary. Us Fincl Bank De owns 1.35 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 69,560 shares. Connable Office Inc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vontobel Asset Mngmt has 2.05 million shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc holds 225,821 shares. 7.70M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,693 shares to 7,443 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 18,002 shares to 39,465 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc Com (NYSE:CMA) by 13,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:LDOS).