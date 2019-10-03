As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $4.14 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Sectoral Asset Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 29,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 80,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23 million, down from 110,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 8.41 million shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 56,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 362,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.72 million, down from 419,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 20.23M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Ian Read to Retire as Executive Chairman; CEO Dr. Albert Bourla Named Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mastercard (MA) – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) by 70,100 shares to 666,158 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.29 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Regal Advsr Limited accumulated 116,166 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Montgomery Mngmt accumulated 18,962 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 84,677 shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 0.94% or 295,992 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 68,275 shares stake. 59,753 were accumulated by Schulhoff And Inc. Cambridge reported 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 58,745 shares. Condor Cap owns 94,217 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Tru has 42,768 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsr LP owns 113,405 shares. Accredited stated it has 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 1,495 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Provident Investment has 4.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 237,450 shares. Swedbank holds 1.13% or 1.78M shares. Paragon Capital Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northpointe Limited Liability holds 0.6% or 13,487 shares in its portfolio. Ls Llc accumulated 160,751 shares. Advisory Research Inc accumulated 0.06% or 22,436 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 15,753 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt owns 12,101 shares. Fragasso Group holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,745 shares. Moreover, Kempner Capital Management Inc has 3.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 110,371 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Cipher Lp, New York-based fund reported 27,145 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94 billion for 29.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Disney Make Skinny Bundles Work? – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Companies Paying the Price for Raising Prices in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is the 8th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pros and Cons to Buying Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,012 shares to 3,224 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).