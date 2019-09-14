As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Trimmed Position; As Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Stock Price Declined, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Decreased by $838,155 Its Holding

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07M, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $658.66. About 10,280 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 11,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,400 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lumbard Kellner Limited Liability holds 1.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,674 shares. 16,461 are owned by Cypress Cap Grp Inc. Johnson Group Inc has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Frontier Invest Management Com reported 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 0.18% or 19,052 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.86% or 198,839 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com accumulated 38,887 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.33% or 423,136 shares. 833,991 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Hallmark Cap Mngmt reported 0.22% stake. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.88% stake. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 2.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Oakwood Mngmt Lc Ca has invested 3.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Files Investor Presentation Asking Shareholders to â€œTrust General Cook to Keep TPL on Trackâ€ – Business Wire” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Trust to Adjourn Special Meeting in Order to Provide Shareholders Sufficient Time to Review Proxy Supplement Required by SEC – Business Wire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust: Large Dividend Increases And Steady Buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 29, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mission Advisors Supports Proxy Firms’ Endorsements of TPL Shareholders’ Vote FOR General Don Cook – Business Wire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 110 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.04 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $37,737 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 42 shares.