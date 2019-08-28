As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lifted by $33.20 Million Its Position; American Capital Management Cut Icon Plc (ICLR) Position by $355,776

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 299,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.86M, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $135.99. About 3.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 822,689 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.36 million, down from 825,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $153.52. About 109,483 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Icon: One Of The Best Picks Among CROs – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ERFSF vs. ICLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $94.10 million for 22.06 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.96% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10,574 shares to 377,307 shares, valued at $30.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23,092 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $127.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,714 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).