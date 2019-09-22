As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cut Its Position by $1.86 Million; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Rose, First National Bank Of Omaha Has Lifted Its Stake

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 4,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 32,699 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 27,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 2.10 million shares traded or 15.41% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 13,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 535,301 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.75M, down from 548,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 4,671 shares to 44,833 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 55,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,943 shares, and cut its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 10,799 shares to 16,614 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 436,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 961,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.