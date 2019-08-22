As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Srs Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $225.38 Million; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Price Declined, American Assets Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $609,000

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 5.75 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 2.90M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 550,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $541.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Capital Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 108,746 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fdx accumulated 0.07% or 15,260 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 53,280 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt holds 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 62,352 shares. Millennium Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 5.99 million shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 6,585 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 17,943 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Pacific Mgmt reported 1.86% stake. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc reported 94,850 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 52,174 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 130,255 shares. The Michigan-based Clarkston Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 3.24% or 84,132 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru Com has invested 1.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

