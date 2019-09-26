As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Randolph Co Has Boosted Its Position; Sectoral Asset Management Decreased Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake by $642,600; Shares Rose

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 226,576 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74M, down from 241,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 4.12M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63M, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 240,513 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 72,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.76 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

