As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Has Raised Holding; As Information Services Group (III) Share Price Declined, Private Capital Management Has Boosted by $2.19 Million Its Position

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Information Services Group (III) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 730,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.51% . The institutional investor held 4.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, up from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Information Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 297 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 33.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 30/05/2018 – John Hancock, ISG to Discuss Insurer’s RPA Success at Automation Anywhere Conference; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Rev $66.6M; 18/04/2018 – Traditional Sourcing in EMEA Slumps as GDPR Approaches; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $35-$37 MLN; 09/05/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA; 29/05/2018 – Former White House, State Department Digital Expert Headlines ISG Digital Business Summit in Dallas; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 17/05/2018 – ISG Launches 2018 Automation Summit Series with June 5-6 Event in Paris; 02/05/2018 – Automation’s Impact on Life Sciences the Subject of ISG Webinar on May 3; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Adj EPS 5c

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 6,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,421 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 56,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 441,669 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing

More notable recent Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE’s Regulatory/Pipeline Updates, CHMP Nod for Several Drugs – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “II-VI Incorporated and Finisar Corporation Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biotech Stock Roundup: BIIB Q2 Earnings Top & CELG’s Otezla Label Expanded – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Horizon Therapeutics Files BLA to FDA for Eye Disease Drug – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FGEN,DVA,NTEC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $206,902 activity. Another trade for 2,050 shares valued at $7,612 was bought by Berger David E.. 13,500 shares were bought by Lavieri Todd D., worth $50,490 on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold III shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0% or 12,112 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt has 0.7% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 143,700 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 15,880 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Thb Asset Mngmt holds 0.79% or 1.46 million shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 31,245 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) or 130,200 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 387,093 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 123,665 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) or 194,450 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. by 271,840 shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $37.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co. Inc. Cl A by 53,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,411 shares to 127,764 shares, valued at $17.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,974 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 20,943 shares. 60,977 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Pa. Columbia Asset stated it has 2.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beach Investment Counsel Pa stated it has 18,170 shares. Frontier Mgmt accumulated 5,440 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt has 18,463 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.63% or 3.24 million shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 713,712 shares. West Coast Lc holds 1.74% or 66,549 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability invested in 2.28% or 338,910 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc has 8,307 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Financial Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 738,277 are held by Westwood Holdg. Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lenox Wealth holds 0.32% or 9,156 shares.