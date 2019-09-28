As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Upped Its Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Lowered Its Position

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99 million, up from 65,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney and Apple Won’t Let You Binge Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney lays off almost 60 in Media Distribution – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Canâ€™t Catch a Break on China – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,312 shares to 2,288 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,486 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Architects Inc holds 11,874 shares. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.53% or 6,918 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 1.65M shares. Oarsman has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Invest Mngmt Corp holds 40,698 shares. Covington has 1.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,234 shares. M Holdg Securities has invested 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). America First Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cadence Capital Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,463 shares. First Comml Bank invested 8.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Narwhal Cap owns 54,531 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 2,487 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs holds 1.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 43,127 shares. Winfield Associate invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems Rewards Shareholders with 6% Quarterly Dividend Boost (CSCO) – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63M and $163.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.