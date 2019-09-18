As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Partnervest Advisory Services Increased Its Position by $327,484; Amazon (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Increased Holding

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.15. About 3.37M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 169 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, up from 1,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $21.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.23. About 1.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $252.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,118 shares to 44,465 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,061 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney dips on report of SEC whistleblower – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Has Disney Created a $12.99 Cable Killer? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s ESPN Strategy Will Have a Major Impact on Disney Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Target and Disney Partnership is Magic – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Counsel reported 364,743 shares stake. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc invested in 3.62% or 66,011 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 1.3% stake. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 1.54% stake. Moreover, Texas Capital Bancorporation Tx has 0.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thompson Invest Inc stated it has 64,964 shares. Mairs And Power holds 3% or 1.79M shares in its portfolio. First Business Serv holds 11,211 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Services Corp invested in 6,868 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling owns 103,846 shares or 5.28% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B Com stated it has 408,912 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn reported 4.74% stake. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reported 2.51% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 828,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s What to Expect from Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2019 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Melvin Capital LP stated it has 9.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Noesis Capital Mangement owns 721 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Advisory Ser holds 0.49% or 1,377 shares. Oakwood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca has 3.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company has 727 shares. Highlander Limited Liability Company holds 1.43% or 1,245 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 669 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il reported 9.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cadence Retail Bank Na holds 0.97% or 1,314 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt holds 548 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Weitz Inv Mgmt holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,500 shares. Allen Investment Mgmt owns 80,550 shares for 4.35% of their portfolio. Brave Asset reported 455 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 2.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lafayette Invs Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 6,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,152 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Bking (KRE).