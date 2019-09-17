As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Lindsell Train LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.47 Million; As Aon Plc (AON) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreased Position

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 6,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 229,986 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.38 million, down from 236,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $193.92. About 166,357 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74 million, down from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 1.56M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 38,714 shares to 109,445 shares, valued at $21.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25M for 33.90 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Inc by 282,424 shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $772.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manchester United Plc (NYSE:MANU) by 262,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.20M shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 15,753 shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Com holds 69,189 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Barnett And Commerce Inc stated it has 679 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 22.01M shares. Beacon Capital Mngmt stated it has 154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clal Insur Enterp Holdings owns 146,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 15,964 shares. Cornercap Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,062 shares. Cap Counsel Incorporated has 33,163 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.61% or 288,285 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc holds 0.15% or 2,281 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd Llc reported 243,254 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.27% or 5,508 shares. Greatmark Prtn Incorporated stated it has 2,751 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Parus Finance (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 98,145 shares.