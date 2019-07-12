As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increased Position by $1.16 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 3,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,766 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 10,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $172.89. About 431,341 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.76. About 2.07M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,365 shares to 9,540 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,558 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Management Inc has invested 0.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hartford Fincl Management owns 13,072 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,555 shares. Sit Associates stated it has 0.74% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fairfield Bush & Company has invested 1.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Valley Advisers owns 28,597 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Trust owns 3,329 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 396,825 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 291,020 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 1,350 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Optimum Investment Advsr reported 20,453 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 27,722 shares. Nadler Finance reported 9,294 shares. Cornerstone has 200,717 shares. Summit Financial Strategies has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pacific Heights Asset holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,000 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oak Ridge Investments Limited invested in 8,690 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 11,026 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A invested in 0.55% or 34,370 shares. Ruggie Group Inc has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca reported 123,138 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 31,396 shares. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Everett Harris & Ca holds 1.14 million shares or 3.29% of its portfolio.