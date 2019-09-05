As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has Raised Holding by $1.16 Million; As Aramark (Put) (ARMK) Market Value Rose, Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Its Position by $2.79 Million

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 4.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Aramark (Put) (ARMK) by 73.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 96,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 34,700 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Aramark (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 2.06M shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 18/04/2018 – Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 14/03/2018 – Global Contract Catering Market Report 2018-2022 – Key Players Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark are Domating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Partners Lp (Put) (NYSE:GLP) by 55,200 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 14,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Analysts await Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.64 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ARMK’s profit will be $158.02M for 16.24 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Aramark for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 41,084 shares. 8,339 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 11,813 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc holds 1.38 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 55,515 shares. Boston Partners holds 101,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge LP reported 0.2% stake. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.07% or 108,279 shares. 113,295 are owned by Kenmare Prtnrs. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 0.02% or 2.53M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.08% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) or 179,800 shares. Stifel Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 3,021 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 801,980 shares. The New York-based Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

