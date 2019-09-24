As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Raised Stake by $930,100; Alexandria Capital Has Boosted Position in Inphi (IPHI) as Market Value Rose

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 7,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 45,170 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 37,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 2.26M shares traded or 135.91% up from the average. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI); 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 119.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 12,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 5,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inphi to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30 – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q1 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Inphi bear cautions on Amazon cuts; IPHI -3% – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi Corporation Announces Revision to Q2 Outlook Based on Executive Order issued to US Department of Commerce – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Inphi (IPHI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 13,159 shares to 9,989 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 22,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,991 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.63 million shares or 41.25% less from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Eventide Asset Limited Liability Company owns 555,000 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). 998,445 are owned by Victory Cap Mgmt. 15,887 are held by Stifel Financial. Comerica Savings Bank reported 18,443 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 802,995 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Lc holds 25,996 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Bankshares Of America Corporation De owns 165,567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors owns 254,920 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Prudential Financial holds 4,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 622,837 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advsrs Inc has invested 0.19% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of The West invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 3,225 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Stanley has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Motley Fool Asset Ltd Co owns 31,656 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Gluskin Sheff & Associate Incorporated holds 1,432 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cutter Brokerage has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,747 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Com holds 0.81% or 206,994 shares. Girard Prtn holds 1.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 80,345 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding invested in 1.28% or 2.21M shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 25 shares. Signature Inv Advisors Ltd invested in 184,292 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.54% or 9.54M shares. D E Shaw & reported 1.33 million shares. Wade G W & holds 21,080 shares. Duncker Streett And has 23,781 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells starts media look high on Disney, lukewarm on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Court Rulings Out Of Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.