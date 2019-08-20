As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Raised Position by $1.17 Million; As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Market Valuation Declined, Bank Of New York Mellon Has Boosted Its Holding

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06 million shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 12,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 944,539 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.69M, up from 931,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 199,165 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Disney Earnings Could Nearly Double In Five Years – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 719,201 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Co holds 6,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trustco Financial Bank Corporation N Y reported 24,486 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 16,709 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Novare Capital Lc owns 6,688 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Co has 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 174,486 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 1.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 170,510 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Corp has 3,752 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 101,897 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 638,365 shares. Barr E S And Company has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btim reported 11,568 shares. Moreover, Fund Management has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,746 shares.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callable by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Call by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mfc Bancorp Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs holds 24,773 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division accumulated 183 shares. Heartland Advsrs invested in 0.78% or 280,262 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd has 8,200 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 40,000 shares. 48,732 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 5,149 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 362,650 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 1.46M shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 4 shares. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 4.63 million shares. 360 are owned by First Manhattan. 319,992 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 46,948 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 237,451 shares to 3.30 million shares, valued at $133.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 25,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,579 shares, and cut its stake in Tenaris Sa (NYSE:TS).