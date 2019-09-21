As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Harding Loevner LP Has Decreased Its Position by $3.65 Million; Ncr New (NCR) Holding Boosted by Alphaone Investment Services Llc

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 26,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.13 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 453.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 14,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 17,150 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $533,000, up from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 1.68M shares traded or 73.72% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR Board Conducting CEO Search, Expected to Be Completed in Next Couple of Months; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Revenue Growth Flat to Up 3%; 14/03/2018 – NCR Appoints Daniel Campbell as Executive Vice Pres, Global Sales; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS MATTER DISMISSED W/ COSTS VS NCR; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q EPS 12c-EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 22/03/2018 – NCR REAFFIRMS ’18 1Q AND FY FINL GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago; 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 4.83 million shares to 34.82 million shares, valued at $193.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 132.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company holds 0.57% or 2.15M shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 1.45% or 121,716 shares. Security Bank Of So Dak stated it has 1,992 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 80,134 are owned by Mai Mgmt. Harvey Co Limited Com has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kingfisher Cap Limited Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,464 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,551 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Davidson Kempner Mgmt LP owns 325,000 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Dodge Cox holds 749,273 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Company holds 0.16% or 4,291 shares. Scholtz Limited Company owns 2,857 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 13,785 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Capital Nc reported 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Putnam Invests Limited Company reported 745,162 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Wells Fargo Starts NCR Corp. (NCR) at Outperform, Citing Early Turnaround – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Square Stock Will Eventually Move Much Higher, But Donâ€™t Buy It Yet – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “24 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NCR Corporation Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NCR to retire convertible preferred stock held by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $128.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 35,569 shares to 39,807 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 29,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,111 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).