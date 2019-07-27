As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Hilltop Holdings Increased by $582,084 Its Stake; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Holder Beddow Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.02 Million

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 115.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 5,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,777 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 4,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 18,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 118,030 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 136,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 1.74M shares traded or 35.31% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (YYY) by 23,645 shares to 140,488 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate holds 162,926 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur has 58,991 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Asset Management reported 0.55% stake. Zweig owns 62,500 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 16,073 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1.02M shares stake. Sand Hill Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 54,326 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Llc invested in 3.06% or 249,618 shares. Cna Corp reported 32,969 shares stake. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 8,813 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. St James Investment Com holds 2.56% or 251,358 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bancorporation owns 32,397 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3.05M shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.05% or 138,197 shares. Rmb Cap Management Llc invested in 18,829 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc holds 58,982 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). M has 0.07% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Point72 Asset LP stated it has 349,249 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 1,500 shares. Asset stated it has 265,054 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 548,568 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mgmt holds 146,513 shares. Moreover, Fiera Corporation has 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Hodges Cap Management holds 31,460 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 33,600 were reported by Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc. Moreover, Scopus Asset Mgmt LP has 0.18% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 284,532 shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 5,600 shares.