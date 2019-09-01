As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Godsey & Gibb Associates Increased Its Stake by $553,002; As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Valuation Rose, South Dakota Investment Council Has Raised Stake

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 138,422 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37 million, up from 133,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 42,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 302,018 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.69% or 10.91 million shares. Arvest Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 180,147 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability owns 2.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 54,758 shares. Finance Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,362 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 601,513 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 101,071 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.05 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Odey Asset Management Grp invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 1.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Segantii Capital Management invested in 1.04% or 80,000 shares. 14,033 were reported by Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Winfield Assocs reported 4,280 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney lays off almost 60 in Media Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,634 shares to 7,088 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.06% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 161,097 shares. Citadel Ltd Company reported 18,655 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,387 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 17,064 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 2,092 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 21,296 shares. Jefferies Group Lc has 15,697 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Blb&B Advsr Lc invested 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Colonial Advsrs has invested 0.31% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 1.51% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 1,622 shares. Sterling Cap Management Lc owns 7,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.