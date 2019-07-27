As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Boosted Stake; Buckhead Capital Management Increases Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,944 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 18,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 20,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 368,819 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.95 million, up from 348,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Research Invsts holds 1.42% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 50.85M shares. First City Cap Mngmt owns 10,622 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 3,799 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 17,337 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sky Ltd accumulated 80,037 shares. Oarsman Capital has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 277,721 are owned by Macquarie Group. Iberiabank owns 57,110 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Clark Management Grp reported 648,373 shares. American Intl Gp holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5.11M shares. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.8% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D invested in 86,304 shares or 0.78% of the stock.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares to 102,370 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,309 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Wealth Advsr invested in 1.11% or 26,835 shares. Alyeska Grp Limited Partnership holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 368,018 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 68,800 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates holds 1.76M shares. Baltimore invested 1.92% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Monarch Cap has 12,066 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pettee Invsts owns 1.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,408 shares. Avalon Advsr Llc owns 233,731 shares. Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or owns 64,931 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12.08M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eaton Vance Management reported 5.36M shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. John G Ullman Associates Inc reported 3,596 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,180 shares to 502,287 shares, valued at $27.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,271 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).