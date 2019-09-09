As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Upped by $370,740 Its Position; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, National Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $803,346

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 4,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 27,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 23,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 2.80M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,019 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 12,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 5,811 shares to 18,205 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,300 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Commercial Bank And Tru owns 24,814 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhenman & Prtn Asset Mgmt Ab has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,483 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 92,126 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Llc reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company holds 20,000 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 1.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clean Yield Group Inc reported 4,925 shares. Srb Corporation holds 6,362 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Co holds 24,176 shares. B And T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management invested in 1.02% or 23,336 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 2,194 shares. Luxor Grp Inc Lp invested in 238,788 shares or 0.89% of the stock. World Invsts has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.41M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability reported 16,647 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Bender Robert & Associate, California-based fund reported 5,423 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has 1.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 55,130 shares. New England Rech & Incorporated holds 4,749 shares. Culbertson A N And has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 444,700 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 2.67% or 19,881 shares. Sageworth owns 119 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 72,269 are owned by Endurance Wealth. Moreover, Sterling Cap Ltd Com has 1.15% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Commonwealth Corporation Pa holds 0.36% or 2,982 shares. Wright Investors Incorporated invested in 2.04% or 26,367 shares. Adage Capital Group Ltd has invested 0.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bluestein R H & invested 2.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cypress Cap holds 24,315 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio.