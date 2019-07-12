As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Blb&B Advisors Lifted Position by $795,093; Pittenger & Anderson Maintains Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 1274.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 96,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,430 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 12.61 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 7,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,196 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, up from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS survey shows healthy interest in Disney streaming product – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “WarnerMedia May Price Its Streaming Service Higher Than Netflix. Why? – Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1.91M shares. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs Incorporated reported 2,751 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 0.55% or 11,485 shares. Gam Ag invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 10,067 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Lc reported 15,124 shares stake. 27,408 are owned by Pettee Inc. Leisure accumulated 11,040 shares. Moreover, J Goldman & Lp has 5.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.47% or 141,795 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd holds 3,752 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Glenview Limited Com reported 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rdl Fincl Incorporated invested in 14,461 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Sequoia Fin Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Proffitt & Goodson owns 10,119 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 239,890 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited invested in 19,819 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 3.50 million shares. Crossvault Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.26% or 25,200 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc reported 179,697 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.16M shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 112,888 shares. Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cutter And Brokerage holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 319,308 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Global Endowment Ltd Partnership stated it has 51,930 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 1.51M shares for 4.94% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 11.59M shares. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake.