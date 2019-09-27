As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Beech Hill Advisors Lowered Holding by $333,600; Mastec (MTZ) Holder First National Bank Of Omaha Lifted Its Holding by $1.09 Million

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 21,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 100,218 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, up from 78,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.08. About 415,864 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62 million shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.39 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Nothing To Brag About – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $190.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,152 shares to 49,543 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 15,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,037 are owned by Scott Selber. Prudential Financial owns 2.83 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Windward Management Company Ca reported 176,002 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0.2% or 110,199 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Company holds 31,656 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 13,047 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Lp reported 15,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Broderick Brian C reported 1.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,906 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 1.07% stake. Commercial Bank reported 83,072 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5,560 shares to 20,159 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,685 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MasTec Sees a Great Year Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec: The Beat (And Raise) Goes On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,737 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 167 shares. Axa owns 123,030 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% or 84,125 shares. Johnson Fin Grp Inc Incorporated owns 600 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 57,125 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 7.95 million shares. 228,319 are owned by Corbyn Mngmt Md. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 10,054 shares or 0% of the stock. Frontier Mgmt Commerce Limited invested in 0.37% or 940,283 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 23,112 shares. Coe Capital Ltd Llc reported 51,832 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).