As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Ar Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $3.11 Million; S Squared Technology Has Trimmed Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stake by $1.60 Million; Market Value Rose

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 160.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 28,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,583 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 17,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.8. About 3.45 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 43.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,690 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 228,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 258,192 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tower Semiconductor Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TowerJazz Showcasing its Extensive Automotive Power, Radar, and LiDAR Foundry Technologies at China Vehicle Connectivity Summit 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TowerJazz Announces Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI) Begins Prototyping Gate Driver IC on its Advanced 0.18um SOI Power Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TowerJazz to Showcase its Advanced Analog Technology Solutions and Vast Offering for the Rapidly Growing Chinese Market at ICCAD 2018, China – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 54.76% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.42 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $20.11 million for 22.53 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.