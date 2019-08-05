As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, American Money Management Has Lifted Stake; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake as Shares Rose

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 17.05 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 9.58M shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,393 shares to 37,430 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dep Rcpt (SPY) by 10,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,268 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Idx (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Cap accumulated 11,040 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 8.54M shares. Legacy Private Tru Com invested in 0.67% or 50,506 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3,158 shares stake. Thompson Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 80,589 shares. St Johns Inv Limited Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 15,124 shares. Regions Fincl Corp owns 196,805 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tig Ltd Com owns 71,368 shares. Altfest L J And accumulated 62,618 shares. Graybill Bartz & invested in 27,061 shares. Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,551 shares stake. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 49,231 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation holds 0% or 10,354 shares. Citigroup owns 0.06% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 7.55M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Css Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Morgan Stanley accumulated 20.22 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Frontier Mgmt accumulated 224,535 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 51,139 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 953,013 shares. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 43,924 shares. M&T Bank accumulated 19,010 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 28,625 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Trust holds 31 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited accumulated 149,820 shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : PDBC, NFLX, VICI, VNQI, BAC, BP, QQQ, PETX, CZR, COP, PG, KO – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ LTXB, CJ, BID, CZR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Caesars Entertainment (CZR) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.