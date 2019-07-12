As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, American Money Management Has Boosted Position by $2.34 Million; Silverback Asset Management Has Lifted Its Mattel (Put) (MAT) Stake by $5.98 Million as Stock Declined

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 3.13M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Mattel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAT); 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 9 EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 Frida Kahlo’s great-niece in fight with Mattel over new Barbie doll; 06/04/2018 – MATTEL INC MAT.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATES TO $15 FROM $16; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis in Talks to Leave the Company; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – GEORGIADIS WILL SERVE IN AN ADVISORY ROLE AT MATTEL THROUGH MAY 10, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN 34.1%; EST. 37%; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel’s CFR to B1 From Ba3

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. EUTENEUER JOSEPH J bought 20,000 shares worth $279,000. Kreiz Ynon also bought $1.00 million worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Thursday, February 21. Another trade for 10,904 shares valued at $171,356 was sold by Eilola Michael J.. DOLAN MICHAEL J had bought 30,000 shares worth $418,800 on Friday, February 22.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. EUTENEUER JOSEPH J bought 20,000 shares worth $279,000. Kreiz Ynon also bought $1.00 million worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Thursday, February 21. Another trade for 10,904 shares valued at $171,356 was sold by Eilola Michael J.. DOLAN MICHAEL J had bought 30,000 shares worth $418,800 on Friday, February 22.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,393 shares to 37,430 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,790 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dep Rcpt (SPY).

