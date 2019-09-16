As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Texas Permanent School Fund Has Decreased Position; Horseman Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $2.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 3,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 336,660 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.01M, down from 340,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 60.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Bk Plc by 45,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seizert Prtnrs Lc stated it has 2.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj Limited holds 6,450 shares or 4.23% of its portfolio. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.35% or 21,568 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J And stated it has 0.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 4.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 47,542 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc has 2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 557,622 shares. Liberty Incorporated accumulated 33,390 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 93,192 shares. Mai Capital Management stated it has 214,475 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Thornburg Inv Management reported 209,509 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.48M shares. Peninsula Asset invested in 15,220 shares. Conning reported 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 1.86% or 125,360 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 46,050 shares to 92,097 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership holds 2.48% or 256,603 shares. First Bancshares Sioux Falls has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Swiss Bancorp holds 0.88% or 5.87M shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advisors has 1.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Company invested in 1,871 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Crossvault Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1,700 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Markston Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.52% or 216,406 shares. Buckhead Capital Management holds 2.54% or 60,552 shares. Town And Country Bank & Trust And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pure Advsr holds 0.12% or 4,675 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holdings holds 15,196 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 641,645 shares. Old Natl National Bank In owns 8,823 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 418,475 are held by Pub Sector Pension Board.