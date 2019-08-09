As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Stone Ridge Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $333,888; As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stock Price Declined, Presima Has Lifted Stake

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 3,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 83,588 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 80,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $138.98. About 6.49 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video)

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 316,645 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd invested in 4,635 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Ftb Advisors stated it has 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Lp invested 0.15% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 22,744 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.05% or 129,360 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 7,028 shares. Long Pond Ltd Partnership invested 1.71% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Twin Tree Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 14,141 shares. Nomura holds 12,113 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 433,103 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,482 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 459 shares.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 30,800 shares to 61,200 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,300 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,968 were reported by Estabrook Capital Management. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,147 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd reported 1.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc Asset Management holds 184,271 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 9.91M shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.2% or 4,980 shares. Dowling And Yahnke reported 107,233 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd reported 3.91 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.14% or 317,332 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 109.04M shares. Halcyon Mgmt Prns LP invested 3.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 19.07M shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 1.04% or 139,244 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,059 shares. Beaumont Financial Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,216 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 11,155 shares to 7,645 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 5,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,418 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).