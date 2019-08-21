As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Upped Stake; As International Business Machine (IBM) Market Value Rose, American Research & Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $473,478

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 2.98 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 205,566 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82 million, up from 198,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.28% or 7,487 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Incorporated stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0% or 200 shares. 408,581 were accumulated by Century Cos. Perkins Coie stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt stated it has 27,983 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Lc holds 0.08% or 1,604 shares in its portfolio. Bruce And Inc has invested 3.85% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Griffin Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 82,698 shares. Veritable Lp has 46,452 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.12% or 409,078 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 3,345 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Allstate holds 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 56,512 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,775 shares to 10,114 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBM Just Can’t Compete With Current Board – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teradata: An Inconsistent Recurring Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.20 million shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roosevelt Investment Group has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peregrine Asset Advisers, Oregon-based fund reported 3,412 shares. First Business Finance Services accumulated 0.2% or 10,148 shares. Independent has 2.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meritage Portfolio Management holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 47,918 shares. Sand Hill Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 54,326 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.08% stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 2.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 89,044 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,886 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 6,632 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Montecito Bankshares has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meridian Counsel has 2,107 shares. Exchange Mngmt Inc has invested 1.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,135 shares to 142,715 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,260 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).