As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Boosted Stake; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Lowered Its Position

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $7.56 during the last trading session, reaching $134.31. About 17.53M shares traded or 97.95% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $177.67. About 1.07 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. also bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares. Another trade for 519 shares valued at $94,117 was made by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $735.45M for 16.09 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CSX Stock Will Likely Continue to Fall Amid Economic Uncertainty – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “South Carolina Ports Tapping Rail And Inland Hubs More In 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.